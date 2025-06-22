Mauritius woman dies on flight from Amsterdam to Nairobi

A passenger died airborne while flying from Amsterdam to Nairobi.

Officials said Bibi Alima, 20 died aboard a Kenya Airways flight an hour before it could land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 20.

The woman was accompanied by her husband when the incident happened.

A Kenya Airways pilot called for help from the Port Health officials at the airport on landing who confirmed the woman had died.

The cause of the death was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Meanwhile, a German national collapsed and died while playing a football match at a field in Msambweni, Kwale County.

The tourist identified as Johann Gerhard Freiberg, 65 had joined other guests at a hotel for a match when he collapsed and died on June 20.

He had arrived in Kenya on June 14 and was to check out on June 21.

He was rushed to the hospital in Msambweni where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the death was not immediately established and an autopsy was planned on the body before the family moves it back to German, police said.

And in Kiembeni, Mombasa County, a woman collapsed and died as she attended a wedding event.

Police said they were unable to identify the woman at that time.

The incident happened on June 21 at about midday. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

And police in Dadaab are investigating an incident where a refugee died by suicide at one of the camps in Dagahaley.

The victim was a teenage boy who hanged himself from a tree outside their block, police said.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures, police said.