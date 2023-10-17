Mavoko MP Makau Among 30 Summoned by DCI Over Portland Cement Land Saga

DCI Mohamed Amin has summoned 30 people including Mavoko MP Patrick Makau over Portland Cement land saga in Athi River.

Amin instructed the individuals who they believe are in possession of crucial information in the matter to report at the headquarters on October 18.

Also supposed to present themselves before the police are former deputy county Commissioners in Mavoko David Juma and Geoffrey Omondi and Chief, Athi River Location Cecilia Nzioka and Aimi ma Lukenya managers.

Aimi ma Lukenya is said to have sold the land in question to unsuspecting Kenyans who have since been evicted.

“These individuals are hereby directed to report to the officer in charge of Land Fraud Investigations Unit at DCI Headquarters tomorrow, October 18 at 8am,” Amin said.

Amin has also summoned Registrar of Lands Charles Ngetich.

More follows

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...