Max McCaffrey Siblings: All About Christian, Dylan and Luke McCaffrey

Maxwell James McCaffrey, born on May 17, 1994, in Castle Rock, Colorado, is the eldest son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and Lisa McCaffrey, a former Miss America contestant and accomplished athlete.

Growing up in a household steeped in sports excellence, Max emerged as a talented wide receiver during his high school days at Valor Christian High School.

As the firstborn in a family renowned for its football prowess, Max has often been seen as the trailblazer for his siblings, paving the way with his own journey in collegiate and professional football before transitioning into coaching.

Siblings

Max has three younger brothers, Christian, Dylan, and Luke.

Christian McCaffrey, born in 1996, is the most prominent of the bunch, a dynamic running back for the San Francisco 49ers who has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and Offensive Player of the Year honors, culminating in a high-profile marriage to Olivia Culpo in 2024.

Dylan McCaffrey, born in 2001, diverged from the family’s football roots by excelling in lacrosse at the University of Virginia, where he played as a midfielder and attackman, showcasing the versatility of the McCaffrey genes in a different arena.

The youngest, Luke McCaffrey, born in 2003, followed the football path as a wide receiver, currently playing for the Chicago Bears after stints at Nebraska and Rice University, continuing the legacy with his speed and route-running ability.

Career

McCaffrey’s professional journey began at Duke University, where he played wide receiver from 2012 to 2015, amassing 117 receptions for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns over 53 games, starting in 38 of them.

His college tenure was marked by leadership, as he was elected team captain and earned two All-ACC Academic honors, reflecting his commitment both on and off the field.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, ironically, the same team that would later draft his brother Christian, Max made his regular-season debut with a single catch for four yards that year.

His NFL path was largely spent on practice squads across teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans, where he signed a two-year, $1.23 million contract with the 49ers in 2020.

After hanging up his cleats as a player, Max pivoted to coaching, serving as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins and later as the wide receivers coach at the University of Northern Colorado, where he continues to mentor the next generation of athletes while pursuing an MBA from Yale University.

Accolades

At Duke, he was recognized as a two-time All-ACC Academic Team member, an honor that highlighted his 3.5 GPA alongside his on-field contributions, and he was chosen as a team captain in his senior year, a testament to his leadership among peers.

In the NFL, his brief regular-season appearance remains a milestone as the first McCaffrey brother to reach the professional level, setting a familial precedent.

Post-playing, his transition to coaching has been praised for bringing fresh perspectives from his Ivy League education and practice squad resilience, though formal awards in that realm are still emerging as of late 2025.