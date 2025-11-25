Tremaine Edmunds Siblings: Get to Know Trey and Terrell Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds is a prominent American football linebacker currently playing for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League (NFL).

Born on May 2, 1998, in Danville, Virginia, he grew up in a family deeply rooted in the sport, with his father, Ferrell Edmunds, having been a tight end for the New Orleans Saints in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Edmunds attended Virginia Tech, where he excelled as a standout defender, earning accolades that propelled him into the professional ranks.

Selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he quickly established himself as a versatile and instinctive player known for his coverage skills, tackling prowess, and football IQ.

He has contributed significantly to his teams’ defensive schemes over his seven-year career as of 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tremaine has two older brothers, Trey and Terrell Edmunds, both of whom pursued professional careers in the NFL.

Trey Edmunds, the eldest, born in 1994, transitioned from a quarterback and running back role in high school to a fullback and special teams contributor in the pros.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Stanford University and spent several seasons with the team.

He appeared in 56 games and caught a touchdown pass in a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

After stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, Trey became a free agent following the 2021 season, marking him as the trailblazer for the Edmunds brothers in the league.

Terrell Edmunds, born in 1996, followed closely behind as a safety, selected 28th overall by the Steelers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The same year as Tremaine, they became the first pair of brothers taken in the first round on the same day in NFL history.

Terrell played five seasons in Pittsburgh before moving to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and later the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

He continues to provide veteran leadership in the secondary with his physical style and ball-hawking instincts.

Career

Edmunds’ professional journey began with high expectations when he joined the Buffalo Bills as a rookie in 2018.

He immediately stepped into a starting role and showcased his potential by leading the team in tackles during his debut season.

Over his five years with the Bills, he anchored the linebacker corps, amassing 557 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 10 interceptions.

He adapted to various defensive coordinators and helped Buffalo reach the playoffs in four consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2023.

His tenure in Buffalo included consistent production, including a breakout 2019 campaign with 155 tackles and his first Pro Bowl nod.

He also faced challenges such as adjusting to injuries and scheme changes.

In March 2023, Edmunds signed a four-year, 72 million dollar contract with the Chicago Bears, reuniting with his defensive strengths in a system that emphasized his sideline-to-sideline speed and coverage abilities.

With the Bears, he has started all 27 games played through the 2025 season.

He recorded 271 tackles, 1 sack, and 5 interceptions, including a standout 2023 campaign where he notched four picks, one returned for a touchdown.

As of November 2025, Edmunds remains a cornerstone of the Bears’ front seven.

He has logged 10 games in the current season with 58 tackles and continues to evolve into one of the league’s most reliable off-ball linebackers at age 27.

Accolades

At Virginia Tech, Edmund was a two-time All-ACC selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore in 2016 and first-team honors as a junior in 2017.

He received third-team All-American recognition from the Associated Press and finished as a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

In the NFL, Edmunds earned consecutive Pro Bowl invitations in 2019 and 2020.

His 155 tackles and seven pass breakups in 2019 alone showcased his standout talent.

He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 4 performance in 2021 against the Houston Texans, where he tallied 12 tackles, a sack, and an interception.

As a rookie, he earned Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in December 2018 after notching 43 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in the Bills’ final four games.

In 2023 with the Bears, Edmunds won the team’s Ballhawk Award for his exceptional ball production. He led with four interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.