Maya Hawke Siblings: Shining a Light on the Actress’ Siblings

Maya Hawke is an American actress and singer-songwriter born on July 8, 1998. She is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

She began her career in modeling and made her acting debut as Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women.

Hawke gained recognition for her role as Robin Buckley in the Netflix series Stranger Things and has appeared in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fear Street Part One, Do Revenge, Asteroid City and Maestro.

As a musician, she has released albums like Blush, Moss and Chaos Angel.

Siblings

Maya has one brother named Levon Thurman Hawke and three half-sisters named Clementine Hawke, Indiana Hawke and Luna Thurman-Busson.

Her brother Levon is four years younger than her and is also an actor.

Maya’s half-sisters are from her father Ethan Hawke’s second marriage to Ryan Hawke (Clementine and Indiana) and her mother Uma Thurman’s previous relationship with financier Arpad Busson (Luna).

Career

Hawke began her acting career with a role in the 2017 BBC adaptation of the classic novel Little Women, where she played the character of Jo March.

This was her breakout role and showcased her talent as a young, up-and-coming actress.

Hawke’s big break came when she was cast in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things in 2019, playing the character of Robin Buckley.

Also Read: Avril Lavigne Siblings: Get to Know Michelle and Matthew Lavigne

Her portrayal of the sarcastic, yet endearing Robin was widely praised and helped establish Hawke as a rising star.

Hawke’s performance in Stranger Things has been a major driver of her success and increased visibility in the industry.

Since her success in Stranger Things, she has taken on several film roles, demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Hawke appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, as well as the Fear Street horror trilogy in 2021.

More recently, she has starred in films like Do Revenge, Asteroid City and Maestro, further showcasing her range and talent.

In addition to her acting work, Hawke is also a talented musician and singer-songwriter.

She has released three albums to date, Blush, Moss and Chaos Angel.

Hawke’s music has been well-received, with critics praising her unique sound and lyrical style.

Her music career has allowed her to explore her creative passions outside of acting and has further solidified her status as a multi-talented artist.

Awards and accolades

Hawke has been recognized with several awards and nominations for her acting work, particularly her standout performance in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

She won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 45th Saturn Awards for her role in Stranger Things and was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards for the same show.

Hawke also won the Best Actress award at the Hunter Mountain Film Festival for the film As They Slept and the Best Actress in a MFT Movie / Mini-Series award at the Women’s Image Network Awards for Little Women.

Additionally, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for Stranger Things and Best Duo (with Camila Mendes) at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for Do Revenge.

Most recently, Hawke was nominated for Best Performance in Audio Fiction at the 2024 Ambies for Supreme: The Battle for Roe.