Maya Rudolph Net Worth

Maya Rudolph, an American comedian, actress, and singer, has a net worth of $20 million. She gained widespread recognition as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (2000–2007) and has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including “Idiocracy” (2006), “Bridesmaids” (2011), “Wine Country” (2019), “Up All Night” (2011–2012), and “The Good Place” (2018–2020). Rudolph also co-starred on the variety show “Maya & Marty” (2016) and has lent her voice to various animated projects such as “Big Mouth” (2017–present) and “Bless the Harts” (2019–present).

Early Life

Maya Khabira Rudolph was born on July 27, 1972, in Gainesville, Florida. Her father, Richard Rudolph, is a composer, and her mother, Minnie Riperton, was a renowned singer-songwriter who passed away when Maya was six years old. Rudolph has a brother named Marc. The family moved to Los Angeles, California, where Maya attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, befriending future stars Jack Black and Gwyneth Paltrow. She graduated in 1990 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in photography from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1995.

Maya Rudolph Career

Rudolph’s television debut came in 1996 with a role on the CBS medical drama “Chicago Hope.” She made her film debut in 1997 with appearances in “As Good as It Gets” and “Gattaca.” In 2000, Rudolph joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” where she remained until 2007, gaining fame for her impersonations of celebrities like Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Donatella Versace.

Rudolph’s film career includes roles in “Duplex” (2003), “50 First Dates” (2004), “A Prairie Home Companion” (2006), and the “SNL” spin-off “MacGruber” (2010). She achieved significant success with the comedy “Bridesmaids” (2011), which grossed $288.4 million and won several awards. She starred in the NBC sitcom “Up All Night” (2011–2012) and appeared in films such as “Inherent Vice” (2014), “Sisters” (2015), and “Wine Country” (2019).

In recent years, Rudolph has continued to work in both film and television. She starred in the Amazon Video series “Forever” (2018) and had a recurring role on “The Good Place” (2018–2020). She has also voiced characters in animated series like “Big Mouth” and guest-starred on shows such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Personal Life

Since November 2001, Rudolph has been in a relationship with director/screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson. The couple has four children: daughters Pearl (born 2005), Lucille (born 2009), Minnie (born 2013), and son Jackson (born 2011). Rudolph has shared that Lucille was born at home unexpectedly, with the baby being delivered by her father.

Maya Rudolph Awards and Nominations

Rudolph has received six Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live” and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for “Big Mouth” in 2020. She has also won awards from the Behind the Voice Actors Awards, Black Reel Awards for Television, and the Online Film & Television Association, among others. The cast of “Bridesmaids” won an MTV Movie Award for Best Gut-Wrenching Performance in 2012, and “Inherent Vice” won the Robert Altman Award at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Real Estate

In March 2021, Rudolph and Anderson purchased a 2,810-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, for $2.6 million. The property features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, arched doorways, an ebony fireplace, and quartz and marble countertops. The couple also owns a home in Tarzana, acquired for $2.3 million in the early 2000s.

Maya Rudolph Net Worth

Maya Rudolph net worth is $20 million.