Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Maya Rudolph Will Return To ‘SNL’ To Play Kamala Harris Through 2024 Election

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Maya Rudolph Will Return To ‘SNL’ To Play Kamala Harris Through 2024 Election

    Maya Rudolph is returning to “Saturday Night Live” next season — and her role just got a lot bigger.

    Rudolph will reprise her portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris when the NBC show returns for its fiftieth season this fall, a source with knowledge of Rudolph’s plans told CNN. Rudolph will play Harris through the 2024 election.

    NBC and representatives for Rudolph did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

    When President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee, there was immediate interest from “SNL” producers to have Rudolph back, the source said. However, her availability was initially unclear.

    According to Deadline, Rudolph’s schedule cleared up this week as production on the third season of her Apple TV+ comedy series “Loot” was pushed to January. (“Loot” films in Los Angeles, and “SNL” shoots in New York City.)

    Rudolph’s portrayal of Harris on “SNL” has become a fan-favorite.

    She first appeared as Harris in an “SNL” Democratic debate sketch in 2019. She won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest comedy performance in 2020 and another Emmy for her hosting role on “SNL” in 2021.

    Harris herself has said that she likes Rudolph’s impression of her.

    “I grew up watching Saturday Night Live,” she told Seth Meyers in a 2019 interview. “The thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was just – I was a bit overwhelmed.”

    “I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she (Rudolph) has a full eight years of work on ‘SNL,” Harris joked at the time.

    No word yet on who might play former President Donald Trump this upcoming season, but James Austin Johnson has portrayed him on the long-running sketch show most recently. With Rudolph returning as Harris, she’s certainly going to need a sparring partner as the race heats up.

    Season 50 of “Saturday Night Live” is set to begin on September 28.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Taylor Swift In ‘Shock’ Over Knife Attack As Fans Raise £180k

    Maya Rudolph Will Return To ‘SNL’ To Play Kamala Harris Through 2024 Election

     
    Shirley Chung Of ‘Top Chef’ Has Stage 4 Tongue Cancer