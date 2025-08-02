Mayu Kitazawa Age, Biography, Career, And Personal Life

Mayu Kitazawa is 25 years old as of 2025. She was born on October 20, 1999, in South Korea, and has become one of the most promising young talents in Japanese film and television. Despite her relatively young age, she has already made a significant mark in the Asian entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born under the zodiac sign Libra, Kitazawa is known for her charm, artistic sensibility, and poise—traits often associated with her star sign. Though born in South Korea, she has embraced both Korean and Japanese cultures, a multicultural upbringing that gives her a unique edge in her performances and broad appeal across different audiences in Asia.

Career

Kitazawa began her professional acting journey with minor roles that allowed her to hone her skills. Her first major break came with a role in “Cop Seven” (2021), which showcased her potential and helped establish her presence in the industry.

She later gained widespread recognition through “My Beautiful Man” (Utsukushii Kare), where her emotionally resonant performance garnered praise from viewers and critics alike. The show’s popularity across Asia significantly expanded her fanbase.

Another career-defining project for her was “Keshigomu wo kureta joshi wo sukininatta,” where she starred alongside Momoko Fukuchi. Her chemistry with fellow cast members and compelling portrayal of character depth reaffirmed her growing reputation as a versatile actress.

Professional Representation

Kitazawa is professionally represented by Moment MGMT, which has played a key role in guiding her career and helping her land significant roles. In addition to acting, she has developed a strong presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where she boasts over 250,000 followers. Her verified account allows her to engage with fans and share personal updates in a curated, authentic way.

Mayu Kitazawa Marriage

In September 2024, Mayu Kitazawa married her longtime partner in a private ceremony, marking a joyful milestone in her personal life. Despite her growing fame, she maintains a level of privacy around her relationships, striking a balance between public visibility and personal boundaries.

Mayu Kitazawa’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Kitazawa’s net worth is estimated between $800,000 and $1.2 million. Her earnings are derived from:

Acting roles in television and film

Brand endorsements and sponsorships

Social media collaborations

Public appearances and event hosting

Her financial profile is expected to grow as she continues to secure prominent roles and expand her commercial appeal.

Mayu Kitazawa Height

Mayu Kitazawa stands approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. Her graceful presence and expressive facial features make her well-suited for both romantic and dramatic screen roles, further enhancing her appeal in diverse productions.

