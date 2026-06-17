Mbadi Says JKIA Expansion to Cost Sh155 Billion, not Sh375 Billion

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has clarified that the planned modernization and expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will cost approximately Sh155.34 billion, dismissing reports that the project will require Sh375.4 billion.

Appearing before the Senate, Mbadi said claims that the airport upgrade would cost $2.9 billion (about Sh375.4 billion) were inaccurate, insisting that the government’s estimates place the project cost at about $1.2 billion.

“I know it has been reported that JKIA is going to cost 2.9 billion US dollars,” Mbadi told senators.

“The figure that I know is 1.2 billion US dollars.”

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary further assured lawmakers that the project’s financing model had been carefully structured and would not place additional strain on Kenya’s sovereign debt position.

According to Mbadi, the government has undertaken detailed assessments of the financing arrangements to ensure the airport expansion proceeds without creating unsustainable public borrowing obligations.

The clarification comes amid heightened public scrutiny following reports that Kenya had awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract for the modernization of the country’s main international airport to a Chinese contractor.

The project is reportedly expected to be undertaken by China Communications Construction Company, signalling a renewed push for Chinese-backed infrastructure investments after the collapse of an earlier deal involving India’s Adani Group.

The previous public-private partnership arrangement linked to Adani Group was terminated following public opposition, legal challenges and concerns over transparency and the management of a strategic national asset.

Government officials say the new arrangement seeks to avoid similar controversies while fast-tracking the modernization of Kenya’s busiest airport.

The planned upgrades are expected to focus on expanding passenger handling capacity, reducing congestion at existing terminals and improving airside infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency.

Currently, JKIA handles approximately 8.8 million passengers annually, slightly above its original design capacity of eight million passengers, placing increasing pressure on airport facilities.

A key component of the project will be the construction of a second runway, which is expected to significantly boost the airport’s operational capacity.

Once completed, the additional runway is projected to increase aircraft movements from the current average of about 14 flights per hour to as many as 63 flights per hour, easing congestion and improving turnaround times.

The modernization programme is targeted for completion by 2029 and is expected to strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional aviation hub by accommodating growing passenger and cargo traffic while enhancing the overall efficiency of the country’s primary gateway airport.