Mbappé announces PSG exit ahead of likely Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappé has announced he is leaving PSG at the end of the season, after which he is expected to join Real Madrid.

The announcement brings Real Madrid closer to ending their years-long pursuit of the France international, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football.

He said in a video posted to Instagram: “Hi everyone, it’s Kylian. I wanted to speak to you, I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

“It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions, to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well with all the glory and the mistakes I’ve made.”