Mbarak Mohamed To Be Sworn In As Lamu Deputy Governor On August 14

Lamu Deputy Governor Mbarak Mohamed Mbarak Salim will officially be sworn into office on August 14, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

The County Secretary and Head of Public Service, Ali Abbas, who also chairs the Assumption of the Office of Deputy Governor Committee, said the ceremony will take place at the County Headquarters in Mokowe.

This is according to a gazette notice dated August 1, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 176 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, as read together with Section 5 of the County Governments Act, 2012, and Section 5, 6, and 11 of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019, it is notified for information of the general public that Deputy Governor Mbarak Mohamed Mbarak Salim shall be sworn in on 14th August, 2025, at the County Headquarters, Mokowe, at 11:00 a.m.,” the notice reads.

Mbarak was nominated for the position following the death of former Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u on September 6, 2024, which left the office vacant for nearly six months.

In February this year, the Lamu County Assembly approved the nomination of Dr. Mohamed Mbarak Bahjaj after 11 Members of County Assembly voted in favour. Seven MCAs were absent during the session.

Governor Issa Timamy had earlier faced opposition from the Assembly when his initial nominee, James Gichu, was rejected twice in October and November 2024 due to ethnic representation concerns.

Lamu County Assembly Speaker Ali Azhar Mbarak confirmed that the due legal process had been followed.

“We received the name of Dr. Mohamed Mbarak Bahjaj from Governor Issa Timamy in the County Assembly as his nominee for the Deputy Governor position. My duty is now to ensure all that is required is done as per the law and as per the stipulated period,” the Speaker said.

Mbarak serves as the County Executive Committee Member for Health, Sanitation, and Environment. He has been praised for spearheading reforms in the county’s healthcare sector.