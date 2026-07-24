Mbukinya Bus Founder Paul Mburu Kinyanjui Dies at 91

Paul Mburu Kinyanjui, the visionary founder of Mbukinya Bus Services, has passed away at the age of 91. The revered entrepreneur died on July 19, 2026—with one family source indicating July 20—leaving behind a legacy that transformed Kenya’s public transport landscape. The family has not publicly disclosed the cause of death.

Born in Limuru, Kiambu County, Kinyanjui’s journey to becoming a transport magnate was anything but ordinary. After completing his secondary education in 1952, he began his working life selling eggs and chickens, patiently saving his earnings for over a decade.

His breakthrough came in 1963, when he combined KSh 3,000 from his personal savings with a KSh 5,000 loan to purchase his first second-hand bus. That single vehicle marked the birth of what would become one of Kenya’s most iconic bus companies. The brand name “Mbukinya” was deliberately crafted as a fusion of his family names—Mburu and Kinyanjui.

In those early days, Kinyanjui wore multiple hats, personally driving the bus himself while employing a hired conductor to assist with operations.

The turning point came in 1972 when he purchased his first brand-new bus. This acquisition allowed him to operate around the clock, 24 hours a day, and paved the way for expansion into long-distance routes connecting Nairobi to Kisumu and Kakamega.

By the 1980s, his fleet had grown to approximately 48 buses. His signature blue-and-white vehicles became a familiar and trusted sight on Kenyan roads, serving as a vital transportation lifeline between the capital and the Western Kenya and Nyanza regions for decades.

Kinyanjui’s passing has drawn heartfelt tributes from across the country. Limuru MP John Kiragu Chege confirmed the death, describing him as a “faithful believer” and a man who “touched and inspired many.” The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) also joined in mourning the loss of a man widely credited with transforming the matatu industry and setting high standards in public service transport.

Beyond his business acumen, Kinyanjui is fondly remembered for his personal integrity. Colleagues and travelers recall him as a man of dignity, fairness, and deep respect for his employees. He stood out during peak holiday seasons for a remarkable practice—keeping fares affordable when other companies would hike prices, a gesture that earned him enduring loyalty and gratitude from the travelling public.

His unwavering commitment to safety and service built a level of trust that kept passengers returning to Mbukinya buses generation after generation.

While the founder has taken his final bow, his legacy endures. In his later years, Kinyanjui gradually handed over daily operations to his children, ensuring the family-owned company would carry forward his values and vision.

Paul Mburu Kinyanjui leaves behind not just a successful business, but a story of grit, humility, and visionary leadership—a testament to what can be built from a single second-hand bus and an unwavering belief in service to others