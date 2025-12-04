MCK Condemns Gachagua for Attacking Citizen TV Reporter Stephen Letoo

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for publicly attacking Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 4, MCK said Gachagua’s remarks were reckless and dangerous. The council warned that when senior political leaders single out journalists, it can incite hostility and put the reporters’ lives at risk — especially as the country heads toward the 2027 general elections.

“Singling out a journalist by name constitutes incitement and places him in grave personal danger,” the statement read.

MCK added that “such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to their safety and lives.”

Gachagua, on December 3, criticised Letoo, calling him “the worst journalist.” He accused him of bias and urged Royal Media Services, the parent company of Citizen TV, to fire him.

His comments followed Letoo’s report on a clash inside a church attended by Gachagua, where police were forced to lob teargas to separate rival supporters.

Gachagua accused Letoo and other media houses of spreading what he described as lies and falsehoods.

“I want to talk to Citizen TV. Stephen Letoo filed a very biased report on Sunday. And you were personally there,” Gachagua said.