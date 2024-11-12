Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Partner Machine Gun Kelly

Actress Megan Fox is expanding her family, announcing that she is pregnant with her and Machine Gun Kelly’s first child together after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Fox, 38, shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt message, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” alongside a carousel of photos, including one of her cradling her bump and another showing a positive pregnancy test.

Also Read: Megan Fox: Unveiling The Net Worth Of A Hollywood Sensation

She tagged Kelly in the post, confirming him as the father.

Fox is already a mother to three children—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly, 34, has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with his former partner Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and became engaged in 2022. Kelly had previously hinted at Fox’s pregnancy loss during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards, dedicating the set to their “unborn child.”

Fox later opened up about the loss in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published in late 2023, and described the experience as “tragic” and filled with grief.

Earlier this year, Fox confirmed that she and Kelly had ended their engagement, but expressed that they share a strong, lasting connection.