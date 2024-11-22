Megan Moroney Shines At CMA 2024, Celebrates Best New Artist Win

Country music rising star Megan Moroney, 27, turned heads on the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards, where she took home the Best New Artist of the Year trophy.

Moroney wowed fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a custom cobalt blue Christian Siriano gown. The mermaid-style dress featured a dramatic organza skirt, complemented by Giuseppe Zanotti heels and bold statement rings.

Later in the evening, the “No Caller ID” singer took to the stage to perform the titular track from her sophomore album “Am I Okay?” She dazzled in a crystal-encrusted mini dress paired with white cowboy boots, showcasing her signature blend of elegance and country charm.

Following her performance, the Savannah native celebrated at People Magazine’s after-party, where she showed off her CMA trophy in a metallic silver mini dress.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Moroney thanked her devoted fans, saying, “The way they show up for me, care about my songs, and even make signs and t-shirts—it’s really insane to me. This means so much.”

Moroney’s career has skyrocketed since the release of her debut album “Lucky” in May 2023. Her sophomore album, released in July 2024, earned her a spot in the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the first time, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with in country music.

