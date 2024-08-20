Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A Kiss While Salsa Dancing In Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles and affectionate gestures as they continued their four-day tour of Colombia on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stole the spotlight when they passionately kissed while dancing salsa at the Jóvenes en Cali youth center.

The couple was greeted warmly and enthusiastically upon their arrival.

The visit kicked off with vibrant salsa and hip-hop performances, setting the stage for an energetic and lively event.

Meghan and Harry joined the student dancers on the floor towards the end of the musical segment, showing their dance moves and sharing a tender kiss amidst the excitement.

“Upon their arrival, the couple received a warm and enthusiastic welcome, as their visit opened with various salsa and hip hop performances,” a press release stated on their website.

“The Duke and Duchess joined the student dancers on the floor towards the end of the musical segment.”

The Duke and Duchess appeared deeply in love as they twirled and laughed, surrounded by children who joined them on the dance floor.

Meghan, 43, looked effortlessly chic in a linen skirt and casual brown sandals, while Harry, 37, opted for a relaxed look in a blue button-down shirt and white pants.

After their dance floor moment, the couple engaged with the youth, listening to their personal stories about overcoming challenges and the positive impact of music and dance on their lives.

Harry addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of their actions and how their commitment to the arts could inspire and drive change for many young people.

Meghan praised the students for using the arts to support their mental health.

The visit to Colombia has been filled with meaningful activities aimed at empowering the youth. On Sunday, Meghan participated in a panel discussion titled “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity” alongside Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

During the panel, Meghan expressed her pride in her daughter, Princess Lilibet, for finding her voice at a young age. Although their children, Lilibet and Prince Archie, were not present, Harry also attended the forum.

In her address, Meghan reflected on the inspiration she draws from strong women in her life, including her mother, Doria Ragland.

She spoke about approaching challenges with love, kindness, and generosity, which she believes are essential for creating positive change.

Throughout their tour, Meghan and Harry have actively participated in various engaging activities, including visiting a kindergarten class, showcasing their dance skills at La Giralda school in Bogotá, and taking part in a drum lesson.