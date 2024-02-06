In the aftermath of the 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby, Atlético Madrid’s chances of clinching LaLiga seemed bleak. However, against all expectations, their unconventional Dutch forward, Memphis Depay, has emerged as a crucial figure for Los Rojiblancos.

Despite initial skepticism about Depay fitting into the team, he has proven to be a game-changer. In the recent derby, his last-minute assist led to Marcos Llorente’s equalizer, highlighting Depay’s impact. Playing a mere 643 minutes this season across all competitions, he boasts a remarkable goal contribution every 71 minutes on the pitch.

While LaLiga may not be the top priority for Atlético at this stage, with challenging Copa del Rey and Champions League fixtures ahead, Depay’s influence could be the key to success. As they face a formidable Copa del Rey semifinal against Athletic Club and clashes with Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the Champions League, Depay’s creativity and energy add a new dimension to the team.

Despite his unconventional style conflicting with manager Diego Simeone’s usual preferences, Depay has become an essential asset. Like the divisive addition of pineapple to pizza, Depay has become the unexpected but perfect complement to Atlético’s functional parts, providing the necessary spark of anarchy and daring.

Depay’s journey from adversity in his personal life to becoming a resilient footballer adds another layer to his story. His remarkable ability to overcome challenges aligns with the competitive spirit admired in elite sports. As Atlético strives for success in multiple competitions, Depay’s late goals, alternative attacking options, and unpredictable playing style make him a vital component.

If Atlético aims to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and contend for other trophies, they’ll need Depay’s magic. His goal or assist every 71 minutes statistic is impressive, and if he maintains this level of performance, Atlético has a real chance to compensate for a below-par league campaign.

Beyond statistics, Depay brings joy and excitement to Atlético’s style of play, making watching them a worthwhile experience. Regardless of the season’s outcome, taking time to appreciate Depay’s magic on the field is encouraged. Whether it results in trophies or not, Memphis Depay has undoubtedly become a standout figure for Atlético Madrid.