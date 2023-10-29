Kenya’s Mercy Makau Inducted to 2023’s Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Hall of Fame

The Kenyan aviation industry is celebrating the induction of Mercy Makau into the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Hall of Fame.

Her induction was confirmed by Women and Drones in its distinguished list of inductees who were honored at the 7th Annual Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards ceremony at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

She is the President and Founder of the Young Aviator Club of Africa as well as Chairperson of Drone Club Kenya.

Makau is considered a passionate change maker, deeply committed to empowering youth and promoting gender equity in Africa’s aviation and aerospace industry.

Following her induction,the Kenya Airports Authority welcomed the move noting that Mercy has had an outstanding contribution to the aviation industry.

“Mercy’s outstanding contribution to the aviation industry inspire us all. Her dedication and innovation continue to shape the future of aviation in Africa and beyond,” KAA said.

She becomes the first Kenyan woman to enter in the hall of fame for women in aviation.

Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry.

Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in stem and aviation.

The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the emerging aviation industry closer to gender parity.

The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key roles leadership positions of the organization.

The induction of Mercy automatically puts Kenya on the global map for its diversity in aviation.