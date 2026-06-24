Mia Sara is an American actress with an estimated net worth of $50 million. Her wealth is largely combined with that of her husband, Brian Henson, the filmmaker, puppeteer, and son of legendary Muppet creator Jim Henson.

Sara is best known for playing Sloane Peterson, the girlfriend of Ferris Bueller, in the 1986 comedy classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The role turned her into a recognizable Hollywood star and remains her most iconic performance decades later.

Mia Sara Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth June 19, 1967 Place of Birth Brooklyn Heights, New York

Early Life

Mia Sara was born Mia Sarapochiello on June 19, 1967, in Brooklyn Heights, New York.

She grew up in a creative household as the daughter of photographers Diana and Jerome Sarapochiello. Raised in the Roman Catholic faith, Sara attended St. Ann’s School in Brooklyn and graduated in 1985.

Her interest in acting developed at an early age, and she entered the entertainment industry shortly after finishing school.

Acting Debut

Sara made her television debut in 1983 with a small appearance on the soap opera All My Children.

Her first major film role arrived in 1985 when she starred as Princess Lili in the fantasy adventure film Legend alongside Tom Cruise and Tim Curry.

The following year, Sara landed the role that would define her career: Sloane Peterson in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The film became a major box-office success, earning more than $70 million worldwide against a modest budget. It has since become one of the most beloved teen comedies ever made and was later selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Expanding Her Film Career

Following the success of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Sara continued to build a diverse acting portfolio.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, she appeared in projects such as:

Apprentice to Murder

Shadows in the Storm

Any Man’s Death

By the Sword

A Stranger Among Us

She also became a familiar face on television through various films and miniseries.

Box Office Success With Timecop

One of Sara’s most commercially successful films came in 1994 when she starred opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in the science-fiction action film Timecop.

The movie grossed more than $100 million worldwide and became one of Van Damme’s highest-grossing films.

Sara’s performance earned her the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1995, one of the most notable honors of her acting career.

Television Success

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Sara continued appearing in television productions.

One of her most unique achievements came when she portrayed Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn, on the superhero television series Birds of Prey.

The role made her the first actress ever to portray Harley Quinn in a live-action production, years before the character became a major blockbuster movie star.

Other Notable Projects

Sara’s later acting credits include:

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

The Impossible Elephant

Turn of Faith

Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King

Dorothy and the Witches of Oz

Although her screen appearances became less frequent over time, she remained a respected figure among fans of fantasy, science fiction, and classic 1980s cinema.

Personal Life

Sara married actor Jason Connery, son of Sean Connery, in 1996.

The couple welcomed a son, Dashiell, in 1997 before divorcing in 2002.

She later began a relationship with Brian Henson. Their daughter, Amelia, was born in 2005, and the couple married in 2010.

Brian Henson directed Sara in the television miniseries Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story.

Real Estate Portfolio

Mia Sara and Brian Henson own multiple properties in the United States.

Among their most notable residences is a custom-built mansion in the Hollywood Hills inspired by the Irish castles they admired during their travels.

The couple has also owned luxury property in New York City, including a penthouse residence. In addition, one of their Hollywood Hills homes was reportedly offered as a high-end rental property for around $20,000 per month.

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