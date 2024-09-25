Mia Sara, a talented actress best known for her role as Sloane Peterson in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, has a combined net worth of $50 million, along with her husband, producer and puppeteer Brian Henson. With a career that spans over 40 acting credits, Sara has made her mark in both film and television, gaining recognition for her roles in movies like Legend (1985), Timecop (1994), and TV series like Birds of Prey (2002–2003).

Mia Sara Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth June 19, 1967 Place of Birth Brooklyn Heights, New York Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Mia Sara, born Mia Sarapochiello on June 19, 1967, in Brooklyn Heights, New York, comes from a creative family. Her parents, Diana and Jerome Sarapochiello, were both photographers, and she grew up alongside her younger sister, Cassie. Raised in the Roman Catholic faith, Sara attended St. Ann’s School and graduated in 1985, the same year she made her big-screen debut in Legend.

Career Breakthrough

Mia Sara’s breakout moment came when she starred as Sloane Peterson, Ferris Bueller’s girlfriend, in the 1986 hit film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The film was a massive success, grossing $70.7 million on a $5 million budget, and has since been preserved in the Library of Congress for its cultural significance.

Before her iconic role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Sara played Princess Lili in the 1985 fantasy film Legend, where she shared the screen with Tom Cruise. Throughout her career, Sara appeared in films such as A Stranger Among Us (1992) and the box-office hit Timecop (1994), where she starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme. Timecop grossed $101.6 million worldwide and earned Sara a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1995.

Harley Quinn Role

Sara’s television career includes a notable role as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn, in the WB series Birds of Prey (2002–2003). She became the first actress to portray the famous DC Comics character in a live-action production, setting a precedent for future portrayals of Harley Quinn in popular culture.

Her other TV work includes appearances in series such as All My Children, CSI: NY, and Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King. She also played roles in TV miniseries, such as 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1997), in which she starred alongside Michael Caine and Patrick Dempsey.

Personal Life

In her personal life, Mia Sara married Jason Connery, son of legendary actor Sean Connery, in 1996. They had a son, Dashiell, in 1997, but the couple divorced in 2002. Sara later married Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson, in 2010. The couple has a daughter named Amelia, born in 2005. Henson, known for his work as a director and puppeteer, directed Sara in the 2001 miniseries Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story.

Real Estate

Brian Henson and Mia Sara own several properties worldwide, including a custom-built mansion in the Hollywood Hills and a New York City penthouse. Their Hollywood Hills home, designed to resemble the Irish castles they visited, is a standout example of modern architecture. In 2020, their second Hollywood Hills property was listed for rent at $20,000 per month.

Mia Sara Net Worth

Mia Sara net worth is $50 million.