Michael Anthony Net Worth

Michael Anthony, an iconic American musician, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Known for his role as the bassist and backing vocalist for the legendary band Van Halen, Anthony’s music career spans several decades of success. His journey began when he met Eddie Van Halen at Pasadena City College, leading him to join the band in 1974. Van Halen achieved immense popularity, and Anthony remained a core member for 30 years. He later co-founded the supergroup Chickenfoot with Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, and Chad Smith.

Early Life

Born Michael Anthony Sobolewski on June 20, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, Anthony’s family relocated to California in 1966. He developed an early passion for music, inspired by his father, who played the trumpet. Anthony himself played trumpet in the marching band at Dana Junior High School before transitioning to guitar and bass during high school. He attended Arcadia High School, graduating in 1972, and later studied music at Pasadena City College.

Early Bands

Before his career took off with Van Halen, Anthony played in several bands, including Poverty’s Children, Black Opal, Balls, and Snake. He showcased his vocal and bass skills in Snake, which once opened for the Van Halen brothers’ band, Mammoth, before it was renamed Van Halen.

Van Halen

Michael Anthony’s big break came when he joined Van Halen in 1974, alongside Eddie and Alex Van Halen, and lead singer David Lee Roth. The band signed with Warner Bros. in 1977, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1978. Over two decades, Van Halen produced a string of successful albums, including 11 studio albums during Anthony’s tenure.

Despite the band’s success, tensions arose in 1984, resulting in Anthony relinquishing future songwriting credits and royalties. His role in the band also diminished over the years, with his contributions to the 1998 album Van Halen III being limited. However, he continued to tour and participate in reunion efforts until officially departing after the 2004 tour.

Post-Van Halen and Chickenfoot

During his later years with Van Halen, Anthony began exploring other projects, such as producing for his brother’s band, Asylum Suite, and making guest appearances with Sammy Hagar’s solo bands. In 2002, Anthony formed the supergroup Planet Us with Hagar and others, recording a few tracks before disbanding.

After leaving Van Halen, Anthony teamed up with Hagar again in 2006 to form The Other Half, performing Van Halen hits. In 2009, Anthony co-founded the supergroup Chickenfoot, which released two successful studio albums. He later joined Sammy Hagar and the Circle in 2014, further cementing his legacy in rock music.

Personal Life

Michael Anthony met his future wife, Sue Hendry, while they were students at Arcadia High School. They married in 1981 and have two daughters, Elisha (born 1985) and Taylor (born 1992). The family resides in Newport Beach, California, where Anthony enjoys his hobbies of classic cars and motorcycles. Despite his rock star status, Anthony never adopted the hard-partying lifestyle often associated with the music industry.

Real Estate

In 2012, Anthony purchased a waterfront home in Newport Beach for $2.865 million. He previously owned a property in Glendora, California, which he sold for $1.77 million in 2011. Anthony continues to own additional real estate in Glendora.

