Michael Blackson Net Worth

Michael Blackson, a Liberian/Ghanaian actor and comedian, boasts a net worth of $4 million. He has gained popularity through his appearances on television shows like “Are We There Yet?,” “Wild ‘n Out,” “Hip Hop Squares,” and “The Michael Blackson Show.” Additionally, he has featured in several movies, including “The Savages,” “One Night in Vegas,” “Meet the Blacks,” and “Coming 2 America.” His stage name humorously mimics the iconic pop singer Michael Jackson.

Early Life

Born Kojo Bediako on November 28, 1972, in Monrovia, Liberia, to Ghanaian parents, Michael Blackson spent his early years in both Liberia and Ghana. In the mid-1980s, he relocated to the United States, initially living in Newark, New Jersey, before settling in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While working at Domino’s Pizza, a coworker encouraged him to pursue a career in comedy, leading him to start performing at open mic events.

Television Career

Michael Blackson’s comedy career began in earnest after his coworker’s suggestion. He made his television debut in 1995 on “Snaps” and later performed on BET’s “ComicView” in 2000. Adopting the stage name Michael Blackson, he appeared on “The Bad Boys of Comedy” in 2005 and had a brief role in an episode of “30 Rock” in 2006. Blackson returned to “ComicView” in 2008 and performed on Martin Lawrence’s “1st Amendment Stand-Up” in 2009.

From 2011 to 2012, Blackson had a recurring role on the TBS sitcom “Are We There Yet?” and later appeared on “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “In the Cut,” “50 Central,” and “Leave it to Stevie.” Between 2017 and 2019, he was a cast member on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out” and a recurring panelist on “Hip Hop Squares.” In 2018, Blackson hosted the BET Social Awards and starred in “Rich Africans.” The following year, he hosted the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and starred in his own show, “Dr. Blackson.” In 2020, he served as a judge on “Casting One Mo’ Chance,” and in 2021, he appeared on “VH1 Couples Retreat” and “MTV Cribs.” In 2023, he starred in “The Michael Blackson Show.”

Film Career

Blackson made his feature film debut in 2000 with a small role in “Next Friday.” His subsequent roles included parts in “Repos” and “The Last Stand” (both 2006), and “The Savages” (2007). He appeared in various direct-to-video films such as “Black Supaman,” “You’re Triflin,” “Internet Dating,” “What We Do,” and “Ex$pendable.” In 2013, Blackson played Mr. Roland in the Nigerian film “One Night in Vegas” and had roles in “Mutumbo the Lost Prince,” “Kony Montana,” and the parody “Tooken.”

In 2016, Blackson appeared in “Meet the Blacks” and reprised his role in its 2021 sequel, “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.” He had a prolific year in 2018, featuring in “Easy Money,” “The Stuff,” “Got My Hustle Up,” “Sliders,” and Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool.” He continued his film career with “Angel and the Mailman,” “I Got the Hook Up 2,” and “The Lick Movie” in 2019. In 2020, he appeared in “American Dream,” and in 2021, he played a Nexdorian Lieutenant in “Coming 2 America.”

Other Media Appearances

Beyond television and film, Blackson has released comedy albums, including “Modasucka: Welcome to America,” and has appeared in music videos for songs such as Shawty Put’s “Dat Baby Don’t Look Like Me,” LeLe XO’s “Sugar Daddy,” and Busta Rhymes’s “Czar.”

Personal Life

In the summer of 2021, Michael Blackson proposed to his girlfriend Rada Darling during a radio interview on “The Breakfast Club.” He became a US citizen later that year. In 2023, Blackson made a significant contribution to his home country by helping to build the Michael Blackson Academy in the Central Region of Ghana, where he grew up.

