Michael Jackson’s Jacket To Be Auctioned In London

A legendary jacket famously worn by pop icon Michael Jackson is set to hit the auction block in London this coming November.

This remarkable item made its debut in a Pepsi commercial back in 1984 and is just one of over 200 pieces of music memorabilia up for grabs.

The custom black-and-white leather jacket, tailored specifically for Jackson for the commercial, has an estimated auction value of £200,000 ($245,000) to £400,000. This jacket first appeared in the inaugural installment of a Pepsi ad series featuring the music superstar.

While these commercials are etched in memory today, notably due to a mishap during filming where Jackson’s hair caught fire, causing him burn injuries, it’s important to note that the jacket being auctioned was not worn during that particular incident.

Also Read: Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk Hat Sells For Over Sh12 Million

This upcoming auction is facilitated by Propstore, a notable costume and prop vendor, and it encompasses a wide range of music memorabilia, including George Michael’s La Rocka jacket from his duet with Aretha Franklin in 1987, and even Amy Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece used in her music video “You Know I’m No Good” in 2007, a track featured on her last album “Back To Black.”

Among the extensive array of memorabilia are items associated with music legends like David Bowie, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles. A Gibson guitar owned by AC/DC’s Angus Young is expected to fetch up to £120,000, and a belt buckle that once belonged to John Lennon could command a price of up to £60,000.

Mark Hochman, the director of music and posters at Propstore, anticipates fierce competition during the bidding process. He noted, “For many of these exclusive lots, it is the first time they have been offered for sale to the public.”

Memorabilia connected to Michael Jackson has previously garnered substantial sums at auction. Just last month, a black fedora hat worn by the King of Pop just before his iconic moonwalk dance performance in 1983 was sold in a Paris auction for an impressive €77,640 (£67,088; $82,280).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...