Michael Rapaport Reveals Caviar Extravaganza At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston’s Wedding

Michael Rapaport has spilled the beans about his unique experience at the intimate Malibu wedding of Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Michael Rapaport talks about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston wedding :The actor appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” recently and left the audience in awe as he shared his anecdote.

The backdrop of Rapaport’s story was the recent episode of “Real Housewives of New York City,” in which Erin Lichy faced criticism for serving caviar on chips during an event in the Hamptons.

Rapaport seized the opportunity to chime in with his own caviar tale, stating, “Any time you’re serving caviar, let me know. I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over.”

Host Andy Cohen was visibly intrigued by the revelation, questioning how such a captivating story had never been discussed during Rapaport’s previous appearances on the show.

To this, Rapaport humorously responded, “I dropped it now. I’m still eating the caviar from there. I was shoveling it down.”

The surprising twist adds a layer of familiarity to the story, as Rapaport shared screen space with Brad Pitt in the cult classic “True Romance” released in 1993.

He also had a guest appearance on the beloved TV series “Friends” during its 1999 run, where Jennifer Aniston played one of the lead roles.

While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage ended in divorce after five years, the two have maintained an amicable relationship over the years.

Rapaport’s story provides a glimpse into the luxurious and star-studded world that is often hidden from the public eye.

