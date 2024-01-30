Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress whose illustrious career and philanthropic efforts have left an indelible mark on Hollywood. With a net worth of $40 million, Yeoh’s journey from ballet dancer to action star is a testament to her talent and tenacity.

Michelle Yeoh Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth August 6, 1962 Place of Birth Ipoh, Malaysia Nationality Malaysian Profession Actor, Dancer, Film Producer

Early Life

Born on August 6, 1962, in Ipoh, Malaysia, Michelle Yeoh’s journey to stardom began with a passion for ballet and martial arts. Her crowning as Miss Malaysia in 1983 catapulted her into the world of entertainment, leading to her debut in Hong Kong action films and eventual international recognition.

Michelle Yeoh Career

Michelle Yeoh’s ascent to Hollywood stardom was propelled by iconic roles in blockbuster films like “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), where her martial arts prowess and on-screen charisma captivated audiences worldwide. Her versatile performances in dramas like “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005) and “The Lady” (2011) showcased her depth as an actress, earning critical acclaim and prestigious nominations.

Michelle Yeoh Movies

From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Michelle Yeoh’s filmography boasts a diverse array of roles, including:

“Police Story 3: Super Cop” (1992)

“Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000)

“Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022)

Philanthropy

Beyond the silver screen, Michelle Yeoh’s philanthropic endeavors have made a profound impact on society.

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, she has championed causes ranging from poverty alleviation to gender equality, leveraging her platform for positive change.

Personal Life

Michelle Yeoh’s commitment to social causes is mirrored in her personal life, where she shares a partnership with Jean Todt, a prominent motorsport executive. Their union, which blossomed in 2004 and culminated in marriage in 2015, reflects a shared dedication to philanthropy and advocacy for human rights.

Michelle Yeoh Net Worth

Michelle Yeoh net worth of $40 million symbolizes not only her financial success but also her enduring legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and a champion for social justice.