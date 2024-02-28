Michigan Primary Results: Biden Faces Opposition over Gaza Policy

President Joe Biden secured a victory in the latest democratic primary results from Michigan, according to media projections. However, early counts revealed a significant challenge as Democratic voters, particularly in Michigan’s Arab-American community, expressed dissatisfaction with Biden’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Michigan primary saw a unique protest as Democratic voters were encouraged to mark their ballots as “uncommitted” in objection to Biden’s Gaza policy. With 25 percent of the votes counted, Biden had 80 percent support, while the “uncommitted” option garnered 14.5 percent, surpassing the organizers’ goal of 10,000 protest votes.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump dominated the primary, solidifying his hold on the party’s nomination. Trump secured 64 percent support with 8 percent of the votes counted, leaving his closest rival, Nikki Haley, far behind at 32 percent.

Michigan is anticipated to play a crucial role in the upcoming November presidential election, potentially featuring a rematch between Biden and Trump. The state, considered a battleground, could swing either way, as seen in the narrow 2.8 percentage point margin by which Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

Biden’s support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza has sparked outrage among Michigan’s Arab-American community, including some progressive Democrats who backed him in 2020. Despite efforts by the White House and Biden campaign officials to address concerns, the “uncommitted” movement gained traction with the support of figures like Representative Rashida Tlaib and former Representative Andy Levin.

Listen to Michigan, a key group in the “uncommitted” effort, expressed satisfaction with the early results, stating, “Tens of thousands of Michigan Democrats… are uncommitted to his re-election due to the war in Gaza.” The movement attracted not only Arab Americans but also young voters, aiming to influence the election outcome by denying Biden a comfortable victory margin.

While the Biden campaign expressed gratitude to Michigan voters, there was no mention of the Gaza issue or the “uncommitted” vote in their statement. Biden warned against the threat posed by Donald Trump, who, on the Republican side, has triumphed in the first five states on the primary calendar.

Trump’s victory over Haley in Michigan follows a similar trend seen in South Carolina, indicating widespread support from various Republican voter segments. However, Trump faces challenges with suburban voters and those with college degrees, along with internal party factions questioning his legal issues.

Nikki Haley, despite trailing Trump, has pledged to continue her campaign, showcasing resilience among some Republican primary voters who view her as a potential alternative. Haley outpaced Trump’s primary campaign fundraising in January, signaling continued interest from donors should legal concerns impact Trump’s nomination prospects.