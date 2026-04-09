Mick Jagger, born Sir Michael Philip Jagger, is an English singer, songwriter, and producer with an estimated net worth of $600 million. He is best known as the iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, one of the most successful and enduring bands in music history.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Jagger has helped the band sell over 200 million records worldwide. Even today, The Rolling Stones remain a major touring force, consistently ranking among the highest-grossing live acts globally.

Mick Jagger Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth July 26, 1943 Place of Birth Dartford, Kent, England

Early Life

Mick Jagger was born on July 26, 1943, in Dartford, Kent, England. Raised in a middle-class family, he was originally expected to follow a traditional career path like his father and grandfather, who were both teachers.

However, Jagger developed a passion for music at an early age, singing in church and listening to American blues and rock and roll. His life took a decisive turn when he reconnected with childhood friend Keith Richards, bonding over shared musical influences such as Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters.

He briefly attended the London School of Economics before leaving to pursue music full-time.

The Rolling Stones

In the early 1960s, Jagger co-founded The Rolling Stones alongside Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, and Bill Wyman.

The band quickly rose to prominence during the British Invasion, becoming known for their rebellious image and blues-inspired rock sound. Their early hits, including:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Paint It Black”

“Ruby Tuesday”

cemented their place in music history.

Through the 1970s and beyond, albums like Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St. reinforced their dominance. Over the decades, the band has released dozens of albums and performed thousands of concerts worldwide, generating billions in revenue.

Jagger himself is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most charismatic frontmen in rock history.

Solo Career

While continuing his work with The Rolling Stones, Jagger launched a solo career in the 1980s.

His debut solo album, She’s the Boss (1985), showcased his willingness to experiment beyond the band’s traditional sound. He followed up with projects like:

Primitive Cool (1987)

Wandering Spirit (1992)

Goddess in the Doorway (2001)

He also collaborated with major artists, including Michael Jackson on the track “State of Shock.”

Acting and Other Ventures

Jagger has also explored acting and film production. He appeared in movies such as Performance (1968) and Ned Kelly (1970), and later co-founded Jagged Films, a production company behind several film and documentary projects.

In recent years, he has continued to diversify his ventures, including launching a harmonica line and contributing music to television projects, earning critical recognition.

Personal Life

Jagger’s personal life has often made headlines. He has eight children with multiple partners and has been involved in several high-profile relationships over the years.

He was married to Bianca Jagger in the 1970s and later had a long-term relationship with model Jerry Hall. In more recent years, he has been in a relationship with dancer Melanie Hamrick.

Real Estate

Mick Jagger owns an extensive global real estate portfolio estimated to be worth around $250 million.

His properties include luxury homes in New York and London, as well as a notable beachfront estate on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, which he rents out for tens of thousands of dollars per week. He has also owned historic estates in England and France, reflecting both his wealth and long-standing success.

Also Read: Caron Butler Net Worth