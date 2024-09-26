Mike Lindell, an American entrepreneur, business executive, and author, was once valued at $200 to $300 million during his financial peak. However, Lindell’s net worth has dramatically fallen to $0, largely due to his legal battles and declining business performance.

Mike Lindell Net Worth $0 Date of Birth Jun 28, 1961 Place of Birth Mankato, Minnesota Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Business Executive, and Author

His company, My Pillow, once grossed $110 million annually, but by 2023, its revenue dropped by 95%, with projections of just $5 million for the year. The downturn came after major retailers, including Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond, stopped carrying My Pillow products. Lindell’s heavy spending, particularly his efforts to prove the 2020 election was rigged, further exacerbated his financial woes, wiping out his entire fortune. In 2022 and 2023, he reported using $25–$50 million of his own money to support his election fraud claims and spent $1 million monthly to launch and maintain his social media platform, Frank Social. In October 2023, facing mounting legal expenses and unpaid fees, his attorneys withdrew from his defamation case, citing millions in unpaid fees. Lindell then publicly declared that he was “out of money,” having lost everything.

Early Life

Mike Lindell’s rise was one of resilience and recovery. A college dropout, Lindell started My Pillow in 2005, selling the product at trade shows and fairs. He struggled with addiction to crack cocaine, which culminated in 2008 when he stayed awake for 19 days straight. Lindell turned his life around in January 2009, quitting drugs and alcohol, and by 2011, My Pillow became a booming business. His infomercials aired over 200 times a day, helped the company grow from five to 500 employees within just 40 days. By 2016, My Pillow was generating $280 million in revenue and selling in major retailers like Walmart, Kohls, and Wayfair.

Also Read: Mark Burnett Net Worth

However, Lindell’s financial and business fortunes started unraveling after he became an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, particularly in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. As Lindell began promoting election conspiracy theories, retailers started pulling My Pillow products from their shelves. By 2022, Walmart, the company’s largest retail partner, severed ties, contributing to a steep decline in revenue.

Financial Troubles

Lindell’s decline became increasingly public as he invested heavily in his controversial causes. In early 2023, he admitted to selling assets and borrowing $10 million to keep My Pillow afloat. He also revealed that he sold a building in Minnesota for $2 million and was taking out personal loans to stay financially viable. In 2021, one of his personal banks even dropped him as a client, citing reputational risks.

Adding to his challenges, Lindell’s involvement in spreading false claims about the 2020 election has led to a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. In 2023, he also lost a $5 million legal challenge after refusing to pay cybersecurity expert Robert Zeidman, who successfully debunked Lindell’s election fraud data.

Personal Life

Despite his financial and legal troubles, Mike Lindell has led a storied personal life. He was married twice and has four children. Lindell has also been active in charity work, founding the Lindell Foundation to help drug addicts and launching the Lindell Recovery Network in 2019.

Lindell’s business ventures have not been limited to My Pillow. He spent four years developing the social media platform Frank Social, which struggled with technical difficulties upon its launch. Lindell also sold one of his private jets in 2021, a 10-passenger Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50, while indicating he still owned at least one other jet.

Mike Lindell Net Worth

Mike Lindell net worth is $0.