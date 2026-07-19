Mike Matusow is an American professional poker player with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Known by the nickname “The Mouth” for his outspoken personality and table talk, Matusow has enjoyed a successful poker career spanning more than three decades, winning multiple World Series of Poker titles and millions in tournament prize money.

Despite facing legal troubles and personal setbacks, he has remained one of poker’s most recognizable and entertaining figures.

Mike Matusow Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth Apr 30, 1968 Place of Birth Los Angeles

Poker Career

Mike Matusow discovered poker after turning 18 and quickly developed a passion for the game.

His early experience included playing poker extensively online, where he reportedly spent so much time at the tables that he suffered shoulder and arm injuries.

Over the years, Matusow established himself as one of the top tournament players in the world, combining technical skill with his fiery personality.

World Series of Poker Success

Matusow has enjoyed significant success at the World Series of Poker (WSOP).

His career achievements include:

Winning four WSOP bracelets.

Reaching 13 WSOP final tables.

Recording 32 money finishes in the prestigious tournament series.

One of the biggest moments of his career came in 2005, when he won the World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions, further cementing his place among poker’s elite.

Why Is Mike Matusow Called “The Mouth”?

Matusow earned the nickname “The Mouth” because of his outspoken nature and constant table talk during poker games.

His emotional reactions, competitive spirit, and willingness to speak his mind have made him a fan favorite and one of the most entertaining personalities in professional poker.

Legal Challenges

Matusow’s career has also included several personal and legal challenges.

In 2004 and 2005, he served approximately six months in prison after being convicted of selling drugs to an undercover police officer.

Despite the setback, he returned to professional poker and continued competing at the highest level.

Weight Loss Challenge

Away from the poker table, Matusow publicly challenged himself to lose weight during ESPN’s coverage of the World Series of Poker.

He successfully achieved his goal by finishing two pounds below his target weight before the 2008 deadline.

Author and Media Personality

In 2009, Matusow released his autobiography, “Check-Raising the Devil,” which chronicles his poker career, personal struggles, and life in the spotlight.

He has also remained active in poker media, serving as the host of:

The Circuit poker podcast.

The Mouthpiece, an online poker video show.

These ventures have helped him maintain a strong connection with poker fans worldwide.

Personal Life

Mike Matusow lives in Henderson, Nevada, one of the most popular home bases for professional poker players.

He has often spoken about his love for luxury cars and once used his online poker winnings to purchase a BMW 645Ci Cabriolet.

Matusow is also known for rarely appearing in public without his signature gold chai necklace, which has become one of his trademarks.

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