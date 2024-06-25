Military Officers Arrive in Nairobi as Protests Escalate

Military officers have arrived in Nairobi to back up police in operations.

The officers arrived on Tuesday shortly after Kenyans opposing the Finance Bill 2024 breached Parliament.

During the fracas, at least three protesters lost their lives.

The group was protesting against the finance bill. The bill was passed before the group bridged police barricades and assaulted parliament building.

At least four others were injured and picked by ambulances, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

The three were shot and killed as they approached parliament buildings.

Another group had brought down a gate near the Senate. A police lorry was burnt down outside parliament.

Members of parliament were evacuated as the group confronted police. The chaos went on past 3pm.