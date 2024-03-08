Millie Bobby Brown Siblings: The Family Behind the Stranger Things Star

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress who gained recognition for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series, Stranger Things.

She was born in Marbella, Spain, to British parents and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2013.

Millie has also appeared in films such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, and starred in the Netflix mystery film, Enola Holmes, and its sequel.

She has received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and was featured in the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people in 2018.

Millie was born with partial hearing loss in her left ear and gradually lost all hearing in that ear over several years.

She moved with her family back to England when she was four, settling in Bournemouth, and then to Orlando, Florida, when she was eight.

Siblings

Millie has three siblings; two older siblings, a sister named Paige and a brother named Charlie, and a younger sister named Ava.

Paige is an actress and has appeared in the series Help Me Help You and the film South Dakota. Charlie is a professional photographer and has shot Millie’s cover for Who What Wear’s fall issue.

Ava is Millie’s only younger sibling and was born on January 20, 2012. Millie has a close relationship with her siblings and often collaborates with them on projects.

Paige Brown

Paige is known for her work in acting and producing. She was born on December 27, 1993, and has been involved in projects like South Dakota, Victorious and United States of Tara.

She started her acting career at a young age and has since ventured into producing, collaborating with Millie on projects like Enola Holmes and its sequel.

Paige played a significant role in bringing the character of Enola to the screen, inspired by Nancy Springer’s novel.

Her passion for storytelling and her close relationship with Millie have led to successful collaborations in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Paige is described as a bookworm and someone whose excitement for projects influences and motivates Millie.

Parents

Millie’s parents are Robert and Kelly Brown. They welcomed Millie on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, and have four children together.

Robert and Kelly recognized Millie’s love for acting and talent at a young age, encouraging her to pursue a career in Hollywood.

They moved to Hollywood to give her opportunities to succeed but faced financial struggles when she failed to land any roles.

After returning to the UK, Millie auditioned for Stranger Things, which catapulted her into global fame and prompted her return to the US.

Robert and Kelly have been involved in some controversies.

In 2016, Robert demanded a hefty amount of money from agents looking to sign Millie, which was later dropped.

In July 2021, Millie’s parents were embroiled in a controversy when influencer and model Hunter ‘Echo’ Ecimovic claimed that Millie’s parents allowed him to live with Millie for eight months, causing widespread outrage.

Representatives of Millie issued a statement, and Hunter later apologized for his comments.

Career

In 2018, Millie was featured in the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people and was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the then youngest person selected for this position.

Her parents have been involved in some controversies, including Robert’s demand for a hefty amount of money from agents looking to sign Millie and their involvement in a controversy involving influencer and model Hunter ‘Echo’ Ecimovic.