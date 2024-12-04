Mindy Kaling Says She ‘Would Be Nothing Without’ This $13 Fashion Tape

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling is proving that you don’t need to break the bank to look and feel great.

Ahead of Cyber Week, the star of The Mindy Project revealed her top Amazon picks to InStyle, including a $13 red-carpet essential—Hollywood Fashion Secrets Body Contour Tape.

“I would be nothing without my fashion boob tape from Amazon to help for big red carpet events,” Kaling shared. Made from spandex and cotton, the tape provides seamless lifting and contouring beneath any outfit, making it a favorite for formal occasions. Fans on Amazon seem to agree, calling it “super comfortable” and praising its ability to “stay put all day.”

Kaling also opened up about her winter skincare secret: Eucerin’s affordable moisturizers. “It’s the only body moisturizer I use that really keeps my skin from getting ashy in the winter,” she told InStyle.

The actress also has a tech gadget that has transformed her cooking routine. Speaking with People, Kaling described her excitement over the purchase, calling it a “game-changer.”

Meanwhile, her work-from-home favorite is a portable laptop desk, which she uses daily and highly recommends.

For gift-giving, Kaling’s son is a fan of a 16-foot vehicle playset with exciting “loop-dy-loops,” as she described it. The toy, currently among the most popular on Amazon, also comes with her endorsement as a must-have for kids.