    Mindy Kaling Says She ‘Would Be Nothing Without’ This $13 Fashion Tape

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Actress and producer Mindy Kaling is proving that you don’t need to break the bank to look and feel great.

    Ahead of Cyber Week, the star of The Mindy Project revealed her top Amazon picks to InStyle, including a $13 red-carpet essential—Hollywood Fashion Secrets Body Contour Tape.

    “I would be nothing without my fashion boob tape from Amazon to help for big red carpet events,” Kaling shared. Made from spandex and cotton, the tape provides seamless lifting and contouring beneath any outfit, making it a favorite for formal occasions. Fans on Amazon seem to agree, calling it “super comfortable” and praising its ability to “stay put all day.”

    Kaling also opened up about her winter skincare secret: Eucerin’s affordable moisturizers. “It’s the only body moisturizer I use that really keeps my skin from getting ashy in the winter,” she told InStyle.

    Mindy Kaling fashion tape

    The actress also has a tech gadget that has transformed her cooking routine. Speaking with People, Kaling described her excitement over the purchase, calling it a “game-changer.”

    Meanwhile, her work-from-home favorite is a portable laptop desk, which she uses daily and highly recommends.

    For gift-giving, Kaling’s son is a fan of a 16-foot vehicle playset with exciting “loop-dy-loops,” as she described it. The toy, currently among the most popular on Amazon, also comes with her endorsement as a must-have for kids.

     

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience.

