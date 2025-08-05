Ministry Announces UK Scholarships For Kenyan PhD And Masters Students

The Ministry of Education has announced opportunities for Kenyans to apply for fully funded PhD and Masters scholarships in the United Kingdom.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, August 5, the ministry said the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK is inviting applications from qualified Kenyan citizens. A total of five PhD and 19 Masters positions are available for the 2026 academic year.

“The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the United Kingdom invites the Ministry of Education to nominate five PhD and 19 Masters Kenyan citizens for consideration for a full scholarship award tenable in 2026,” the notice reads.

The scholarships will be offered at approved UK universities that host CSC awardees and are part of the UK government’s efforts to support international development through education.

To qualify, applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of a Commonwealth country. Refugees and British-protected persons are also eligible. In addition, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree with at least an upper second-class honours.

The online application portal opens on September 2, 2025, and closes on October 14, 2025. Applicants are required to submit their completed applications to the Ministry of Education by October 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm.

For full details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the Ministry of Education website at www.education.go.ke under the Scholarships section.