Ministry of Defence Advertises Top Military Veterans Committee Position

The Ministry of Defence has announced a vacancy for the position of Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, inviting qualified retired senior military officers to apply for the role.

In a public notice, the ministry said the vacancy will arise from August 4, 2026, in line with the provisions of the Military Veterans Act, Cap 199A of the Laws of Kenya.

According to the notice, applicants must be retired general officers from the Armed Forces or the Kenya Defence Forces and must also meet the integrity requirements outlined under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The successful candidate will head the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, a body established to advise the government on matters affecting retired military personnel.

The ministry directed interested candidates to submit written applications within 21 days of the publication of the notice.

Applicants are required to provide their full personal identification details, career history, and reasons for seeking the position.

The applications should be addressed to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Defence, at Ulinzi House along Lenana Road in Nairobi. The ministry also said physical copies may be delivered at the Ulinzi Gate.

In the notice, the ministry stated, “Eligible candidates who meet the following criteria are invited to apply.”