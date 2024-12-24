Ministry Of Health Issues Festive Season Safety Advisory

The Ministry of Health has issued a comprehensive safety advisory for Kenyans ahead of the festive season, emphasizing the importance of health, food hygiene, and road safety during the celebrations.

In a statement on Monday, December 23, 2024, Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni Muriuki urged citizens to adopt practices that safeguard their well-being throughout the holidays.

The PS highlighted the need for strict hygiene during meal preparation to prevent foodborne illnesses.

“To maintain food safety and hygiene, observe strict cleanliness when preparing meals. Wash hands frequently with soap and running water, cook all food thoroughly, and serve it hot. Refrigerate leftovers promptly and reheat them properly before consuming. Avoid meat that has not been inspected by certified officers or sourced from dead animals. Keep raw and cooked foods separate to prevent contamination, and use clean, treated, or boiled water for cooking and drinking,” she advised.

Kenyans were also urged to ensure sanitary facilities are available at gatherings to prevent the spread of diseases. The PS advised individuals with pre-existing conditions to carry adequate medication for the holiday period.

“To prevent the spread of diseases, stay hydrated and protect yourself from extreme weather conditions. Practice respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wear masks in crowded indoor spaces if necessary. Sleep under treated mosquito nets to avoid malaria and practice safe sex or abstain altogether,” she added.

On mental health, PS Muthoni encouraged balancing social activities with rest, maintaining physical activity, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption or smoking. “Stay connected with family and friends to nurture emotional well-being,” she noted.

Highlighting the risks associated with holiday travel, the Ministry emphasized adherence to traffic regulations.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, and take regular breaks on long journeys to prevent fatigue. Always wear seatbelts, and secure children in appropriate car seats. Observe traffic regulations, maintain safe speeds, and prioritize the safety of other road users,” the PS stated.

Planning routes in advance was also recommended to reduce the likelihood of traffic congestion.