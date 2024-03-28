fbpx
    HEALTH

    Ministry Of Health Urges Public To Wear Face Masks Amid Influenza Upsurge

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Director General for health Dr. Patrick Amoth

    The Ministry of Health has advised people to wear face masks while in public as the country records an upsurge in influenza cases.

    After ten years of observation, MoH revealed that Influenza cases normally increase between February and March and July to December.

    The announcement comes after the media reported an increase in the number of patients reporting respiratory infections, attributing it to Covid-19.

    “We wish to reassure the public that the Ministry has a robust surveillance system that monitors the emergence and spread of flu and other pathogens of national, regional, and global concern,” Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said.

    “We wish to inform the public that current increase in numbers is in line with the expected cases of influenza at this time of the year and there has been no significant changes in the number of hospitalization and deaths reported.”

    Dr. Amoth said Influenza can result in severe disease or death, especially in people at high risk.

    He advised the public to avoid close contact, especially with people who have respiratory problems.

    “Use face masks/coverings when in public,” he said.

    He encouraged people to wash their hands, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and cover their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and through it away.

    Individuals can also be vaccinated.

     

