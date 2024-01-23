Ministry Of Interior 2023 In Numbers: 27,000 Stolen Cattle Recovered, 428 Bodies Exhumed In Shakahola Tragedy And More

Ministry of Interior and National Administration has reported the recovery of nearly 27,000 stolen cattle in the year 2023.

According to data released by the Ministry, a total of 26,968 stolen cattle were successfully recovered from bandits throughout the year.

It expressed satisfaction with the achievements of 2023.

“2023 was a landmark year for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration in systematically collecting statistics and embracing the power of data,” the ministry said.

Government’s Determination to End Banditry

The concerted effort to recover stolen cattle aligns with the determination of President William Ruto’s administration to put an end to banditry, particularly in the North Rift region.

148 illegal firearms were recovered.

The government deployed the Kenya Defense Forces in February 2023 to support the National Police Service.

This joint effort resulted in the arrest of more than 270 bandits in the same year.

Additionally, 1,702 National Police Reservists received training in various regions affected by banditry, including Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, Meru, and West Pokot.

Fight Against Drug Abuse

As part of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s intensified efforts against drug abuse, reports reveal that 6,600 individuals were arrested in possession of illegal substances, with over 8,000 arrests related to illicit brews.

The government’s commitment to combating the adverse effects of El Nino rains saw over 4.5 metric tons of relief distributed in affected counties.

Shakahola Tragedy and Cybersecurity Cases

In response to the Shakahola tragedy, where 428 bodies were recovered, the Ministry reported the arrest of 94 suspects in 2023.

Further, efforts in cybersecurity yielded the arrest of 929 individuals involved in criminal gangs, with a recovery of Sh322.2 million from cybersecurity-related cases.

Digital Transformation and Rehabilitation Programs

Highlighting the government’s commitment to digital transformation, 14,000 government services were successfully integrated into the e-citizen platform.

On a positive note, more than 14,000 inmates were enrolled in formal education programs, and approximately 18,000 individuals were successfully reintegrated back into the community. Furthermore, over 11,000 petty offenders contributed to community service initiatives during the year.