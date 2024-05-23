Ministry of Interior Commits to Expedited PBO Act Implementation

Following the fulfilment of the Kenya Kwanza government’s promise to operationalize the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Act, the Ministry of Interior says the Government is keen to have the Act fully implemented within a reasonably short time.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government recognizes that PBOs play a great role in complementing the nation’s development efforts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day PBO Act Implementation Consultative Forum in Elementaita, the PS stated that the law promotes partnership and collaboration with Government and the private sector in pursuit of the country’s national development agenda.

“We all appreciate the government’s economic transformation agenda must succeed and this can happen with the support of various stakeholders, including the PBOs,” Omollo said.

The Act came into effect on May 14, 2024 when it was gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary of Interior Kithure Kindiki breathing life to PBOs to better deliver on the charitable objectives for which they are registered.

The Act promises a brighter future for our nation by providing an environment that promotes a more organized, transparent, and impactful PBO sector.

Furthermore, the Act enables enhanced involvement of the public in the activities of PBOs, especially on matters access to information about these organizations.

This means the beneficiaries in whose name project funds are requested can now have an opportunity to scrutinize the operations of PBOs for enhanced accountability.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to reaffirm our commitment to implementing the PBO Act. We are dedicated to ensuring that the implementation process is inclusive, leaving no one behind. The active participation and cooperation of everyone involved are crucial for the success of this initiative,” Chairperson, Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority Mwambu Mabongah said.

The legal and policy framework should also promote faster registration of PBOs to enable them address humanitarian challenges such as the flood situation that we are currently confronting in good time.

“The PBO Act was developed through extensive consultations, and it is crucial that we maintain this spirit of collaboration during its implementation. I assure you that we are fully committed to implementing the act and call on all our stakeholders to join us in this vital task,” Mutuma Nkanata, MBS, CEO, Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority.

All organs created by the Act are urged to understand their respective mandates and develop individual and joint roadmaps for successful implementation of the Act.

The implementation process should be all-inclusive and consultative. Any gaps in the law should also be addressed in a consultative manner.

The Government and the Ministry of Interior, will provide the necessary support to all stakeholders involved in this process for successful and full implementation of the Act.