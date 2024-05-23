MPs Njoroge, Ng’ang’a grilled over fatal shooting of rider in Thika, disarmed 

Two Members of Parliament were Thursday grilled by detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a violent confrontation between rival groups in Thika, Kiambu County, on Friday May 17.

Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge and his Thika Town counterpart Alice Ng’ang’a were summoned for questioning over the chaos.

They appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations homicide detectives for the better part of the day.

They were informed the team is investigating murder and causing bodily harm in the case. They were asked to surrender their licensed weapons for testing.

Police said they are looking for Gatundu South’s GG Kagombe for grilling. He told police he is still being treated in hospital after he was attacked in the chaos.

One man shot and killed while a second one is nursing wounds in hospital.

Ng’ang’a is the one who invited Kagombe and other colleagues to the chaotic scene.

They did not respond to calls on the latest developments.

A team of detectives has been set up to investigate the drama.

As part of the probe, the team wants all politicians who were present to surrender their licensed weapons for ballistic tests.

The team also wants the politicians, bodyguards and other officers who used the weapons, if any to surrender them.

During the incident at the site of a proposed market in Kamenu ward, 26-year-old David Nduati was shot dead while another man Anthony Kamau, was seriously injured by a bullet that lodged in his chest.

A doctor said the bullet had penetrated the chest cavity and punctured a vital organ.

Spent cartridges collected from the scene, the bullet head in the deceased man’s body and the one lodged in the one in hospital will help in establishing the one who shot.

The incident prompted a protest in the town on Monday with the group calling for action on those responsible for the shooting.

Anti riot police who were sent to the scene say they only used tear gas canisters in dispersing the fighting group.

Lawlessness reigned in Thika Town on Friday May 17, when supporters of the area MP Alice Ng’ang’a and those of Kamenu MCA Peter Mburu clashed.

The MPs had been at a different event in the area when they decided to accompany their colleague Nganga to the proposed market site.

However, they found the MCA at the site with a group of locals who had already subdivided the parcel of land in anticipation of ownership of market spaces.

This sparked violent clash with bullets fired.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Philomena Nzioki was also injured in the melee and treated at Avenue Hospital in Thika and later discharged.

MCA Mburu had a day earlier visited the contested market area and subdivided it into stalls and a bulldozer began clearing the site.

MP Ng’ang’a showed up a day later, on Friday, with a bulldozer accompanied by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

MP Alice Ng’ang’a had led other MPs including Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Kagombe (Gatundu South), Njoroge (Gatundu North) and Ngoliba Ward MCA Joachim Njama in launching the market.

Kagombe was captured on video shooting to the air.

Kagombe blamed the local governor for the chaos.

“It is extremely sad that an elected governor can use an MCA to send goons to attack MPs on duty to bring development to the people of Kiambu.

It is even worse that I and other residents were injured in the ensuing altercation,” Kagombe tweeted a few minutes before 9pm on Friday.

According to the MCA, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi had set aside Sh50 million for the Kamenu market.

He hence accused the area MP of meddling in county projects.

The investigators said they plan to interrogate all the concerned parties and propose charges against them.

They will propose charges to be leveled on those found calpable.