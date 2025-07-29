Ministry Of Roads And Transport Announces Mass Recruitment

The Ministry of Roads and Transport has announced a major recruitment drive to fill 186 job vacancies across various departments.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the ministry invited qualified and interested individuals to apply for positions including housekeeping staff, driving instructors, plant operator instructors, cooks, waiters, artisan tailors, mechanics, painters, and security wardens, among others.

“Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing one PSC2 (Revised 2016) application form,” the notice stated.

The application form can be downloaded from the Public Service Commission’s website at www.publicservice.go.ke.

Detailed information on the salary scale, requirements for appointment, and job responsibilities is available on the Ministry of Roads and Transport website at www.roads.go.ke.

All applications must be submitted by August 22, 2025.