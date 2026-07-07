Missing KFS legal manager Esther Keige found dead in Juja coffee farm

A search for missing Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Legal Services Manager, Esther Wairimu Keige ended in tragedy with her body being found in a thicket.

Her body was discovered inside an isolated coffee plantation in Juja, Kiambu County, police said.

The 54-year-old advocate went missing on June 10, 2026, after leaving her office along Kiambu Road.

Juja Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Kombo said the body was discovered at Area 4 near Karimenu in Juja.

Her brother also confirmed that Wairimu’s body was found on Monday.

Investigators noted that the body was intact but had already begun decomposing.

Two family members visited the scene and positively identified the remains.

The body was moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

Students from a local school told police officers that Wairimu was recently seen alive at their school, where she was reportedly seeking help to find food before her body was discovered.

Police said they recorded statements from family members to better understand her state of mind and the issues she was facing leading up to her disappearance.

According to police, the body was found at around 5pm on Monday by a worker who was cutting grass at Fusion Farm in the Kiaora area.

The worker reportedly spotted the body lying in shrubs and alerted his supervisor, who subsequently reported the incident to Juja Police Station.

Senior police officers,visited the scene and found the woman’s body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the woman’s identity, the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

And a 26-year-old woman was arrested after her boyfriend was allegedly stabbed to death following a domestic dispute in Nairobi’s Embakasi area.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 9.40pm on Monday at Villa Police Station.

Police responded to the scene and found the body of 30-year-old Brian Mwakha lying in a pool of blood on the fifth floor of a residential building.

Police said the deceased had sustained a stab wound to the left side of the upper chest.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mwakha had argued with his girlfriend over allegations of infidelity before the confrontation turned fatal.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. During interrogation, police said she led investigators to a nearby mabati structure where they recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Crime scene investigators photographed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigations and arraignment.