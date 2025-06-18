Mob attacks, lynches two suspects in botched robbery in Parklands

Two suspects were stoned to death and their bodies set on fire in a botched robbery in the Parklands area, Nairobi.

This is the latest such incident of mob lynching amid campaigns to address the menace.

On Monday, two other suspects riding on a motorcycle were lynched and the bodies set on fire in Dandora area, Nairobi.

On Tuesday June 17, police said three men riding on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from an unknown woman before an alarm was raised.

Other riders in Parklands area joined the chase along Second Avenue and managed to floor the two pillion passengers as the rider sped off.

The two were stoned to death before the bodies were set on fire.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later and moved the bodies to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In Musoli, Kakamega County, a man was killed an altercation with a neighbor after a cow wandered into a farm and destroyed a small maize plantation.

This went physical before the assailant attacked Kevin Walaba using a panga.

He left him with deadly injuries and escaped.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital where he died on arrival.

Angry villagers descended on the home of the assailant and set it on fire.

The suspect later surrendered himself at a local police station, where he was arrested.

Police said they are investigating murder in the saga.

Meanwhile, a man collapsed and died at a construction site along Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Dishan Oduor, 47 was at the site when he collapsed on Tuesday evening, witnesses and police said.

Police said they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And in Tigania, Meru County, detectives are investigating the death of a 78-year-old man following a dispute on the circumstances he died.

Other sources told police Peter Nchebere, 78 was hit by a piece of wood in the head.

The family, however claimed he collapsed and died in the house. Police have sought a second autopsy report to establish the cause of the death after a family pathologist said he had succumbed to hypertension.