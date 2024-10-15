Mob Torches SUV Involved in Accident That Killed Two Pedestrians in Ruaka

Two people died Monday evening in a tragic accident after being hit by a vehicle in the Decimo area, Ruaka, within Kiambaa constituency, Kiambu County.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, which was involved in the fatal incident, was set on fire by an irate mob following the accident, police said.

Kiambaa Sub-county Police Commander Pius Mwanthi said the victims, a man and a woman, were attempting to cross the road on foot when the vehicle hit them.

They died on the spot, he said. He noted a worrying rise in accidents along the road in recent times.

“There has been a rise in such accidents and it is worrying. There is need to caution from pedestrians and other road users,” he said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene immediately after the accident. This is after he detected a mob was baying for his blood.

Police said they have since launched an investigation to trace the vehicle’s owner and determine the exact cause of the crash.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Kihara mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the wreckage of the vehicle were moved to the Kiambaa police station for further investigation.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise in the past months amid calls for action to address the trend.