Close Menu
    Button
    WORLD NEWS

    Modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead in Paris suburbs

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead in Paris suburbs
    Modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead in Paris suburbs

    A modelling scout linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home.

    Daniel Siad, 69, was discovered on Monday in Colombes, a north-west suburb of Paris, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office confirmed to the BBC.

    “An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery,” the office said, adding that an autopsy will be carried out.

    Siad’s name appeared thousands of times in the Epstein files released by the US government. He had previously denied any knowledge of the threat that Epstein posed.

    Epstein victim Anya – not her real name – previously told the BBC Siad had introduced her to Epstein.

    Ahead of a BBC investigation published on 18 July, Siad’s lawyer had said he was not available for comment, but he had previously denied knowing that Epstein posed a threat.

    By BBC News

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.