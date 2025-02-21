Moh Announces Polio Immunization Campaign In Northern Kenya

The Ministry of Health has launched a polio immunization campaign in Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera counties following a series of similar campaigns last year.

The move comes after a polio outbreak was reported in Ethiopia in October 2024, with a confirmed case of type 2 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus detected just 15 kilometers from the Kenyan border in Moyale.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni noted that a single confirmed case could indicate up to 200 unreported infections.

In response, the ministry conducted a mass immunization campaign in December 2024, targeting children under the age of 11 in Marsabit County.

“A subsequent immunization exercise will take place from February 25, 2025, in Marsabit, as well as the surrounding counties of Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera,” PS Muthoni said.

She added that another round of vaccination is scheduled for April 2025 in the four counties, which have been identified as high-risk areas for disease transmission.

All children under 11 years, regardless of previous immunization status, will receive at least two doses of the oral polio vaccine.

To enhance the effectiveness of the campaign, Kenya will synchronize immunization efforts with Ethiopia and Somalia due to the high cross-border movement of communities in the region.

The ministry has urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive the vaccine to help protect them from polio.