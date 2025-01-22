MoH Highlights Impacts Of US Withdrawal From WHO On Kenya

The Ministry of Health has highlighted potential risks to Kenya’s healthcare system following the United States’ decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry warned that the US exit could weaken WHO’s ability to coordinate global health responses. Kenya, which heavily relies on WHO support, could be left vulnerable to pandemics and health emergencies.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his country would leave the global health body.

He accused it of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic and succumbing to political influence from member states.

Trump also criticized the financial burden placed on the US, claiming it was disproportionately higher than contributions from other nations, such as China.

“World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump said after signing an executive order formalizing the withdrawal.

The US is WHO’s largest donor, contributing approximately 18% of the organization’s overall funding.

The withdrawal sets a 12-month notice period during which the US will cease financial contributions to WHO’s $6.8 billion budget for 2024-2025.

Impact on Kenya’s Health Programs

The Ministry of Health expressed concern about the ripple effects on Kenya’s healthcare system, noting that US-backed initiatives, including polio eradication, HIV/AIDS prevention, and maternal health programs, may face significant funding deficits.

“The absence of US contributions undermines global efforts to manage pandemics, potentially delaying outbreak response efforts in Kenya and the East African region,” the statement read.

Kenya’s access to affordable vaccines through WHO initiatives such as COVAX could also be jeopardized.

Additionally, the US withdrawal may slow progress on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by limiting essential expertise, training, and funding provided by WHO.

The Ministry warned that the withdrawal could diminish WHO’s legitimacy, discouraging other nations from prioritizing the organization.

This would reduce Kenya’s ability to engage in global health advocacy and weaken frameworks critical to controlling cross-border diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

The Ministry also noted that reduced US involvement could pave the way for other powers, such as China, to influence WHO priorities, potentially affecting Kenya’s focus within the organization.

The WHO has expressed regret over the US decision.

“We hope that the United States will reconsider, and we really hope there will be constructive dialogue for the benefit of everyone,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic during a briefing in Geneva.

Kenya remains concerned that the US withdrawal signals a reduced emphasis on health as a global responsibility, marginalizing nations like Kenya in future health policymaking.

The Ministry called for stronger global cooperation to mitigate the risks posed by the move.