MoH Links St. Thomas Aquinas Igumori Food Poisoning To Contaminated Beef

The Ministry of Health has identified contaminated beef as the likely cause of food poisoning at St. Thomas Aquinas Igumori Secondary School in Embu County.

Several students developed severe stomach pains, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming a meal at the school.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, stated on Monday that preliminary investigations pointed to the consumption of contaminated beef as the source of the illness.

She assured the public that the ministry, in collaboration with the County Government of Embu, had taken control of the situation.

“The general public, parents, and students are hereby assured that the situation is under control, and there should be no panic,” Muthoni said. She confirmed that the affected students had received medical attention and were no longer in danger.

The PS urged the public to observe strict food safety measures across the entire food supply chain. She also emphasized the importance of schools following the Kenya School Meals, Food Safety, and Quality Guidelines to ensure proper hygiene and sanitation in food handling areas.

Muthoni further called on food business operators to maintain high safety and quality standards in food production.

Public Health Officers responsible for school sanitation and food safety have been directed to intensify food inspections and enforce regulations under the Food, Drug and Chemical Substances Act (Cap 252) and the Public Health Act (Cap 242) of Kenya.