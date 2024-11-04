Moi University Set To Reopen As Negotiations With Staff Unions Conclude

Moi University has announced its reopening dates following a temporary closure due to severe financial and operational challenges.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac S. Kosgey outlined the activities leading up to the university’s reopening in a statement issued on November 3.

Students are scheduled to return on November 8, once crucial meetings and negotiations are finalized.

The announcement follows a consultative meeting on November 2 between the university administration and officials from the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU).

The meeting involved Moi University’s Management Board and representatives from both unions.

Another meeting is slated for November 4, with additional negotiations planned for November 5 to iron out outstanding issues with staff unions.

The crucial signing of the Return-to-Work Formula (RTWF) will occur on November 6, attended by key stakeholders, including the Chair of the University Council, UASU National Secretary General Constantine Wesonga, KUSU National Secretary General, and local union chapter officials.

The university’s Senate will officially approve the reopening on November 7, allowing students to report back the next day. “Further communication will follow in due course,” Prof. Kosgey noted.

Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Muganda Inyangala confirmed that officials from the State Department for Higher Education would be present at Moi University on November 8 to welcome students back. Dr. Inyangala called for patience and resilience from students as the institution works toward a smooth reopening.

“Moi University Reopens! The State Department for Higher Education will be at Moi University on Friday, November 8, 2024, to welcome students back. Comrades, your resilience is appreciated,” she said.

The reopening plan comes as the National Assembly Education Committee, led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, briefed Parliament on the university’s dire financial situation. On October 18, Melly detailed that mismanagement, insolvency, and a bloated wage bill have placed Moi University on the brink of collapse. The wage bill has ballooned to an unsustainable 88% of the university’s total revenue, with liabilities exceeding assets and pending bills amounting to Ksh7.9 billion.

To avert further crisis, Moi University has requested Ksh315 million in monthly support for two years and a one-time bailout of Ksh2.4 billion to cover debt and salary arrears tied to court rulings on Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs). The university also plans to raise Ksh700 million by selling off properties and right-sizing its staff.

Despite ongoing discussions with the Office of the President, National Treasury, and the Ministry of Education, Melly noted that the financial requests are yet to be deemed fully sustainable. “The university’s struggles highlight the need for a comprehensive financial rescue plan,” Melly emphasized.