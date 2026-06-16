Moi University student electrocuted while working on house power connection in Nyamira

A 19-year-old first-year university student died after being electrocuted while carrying out an electricity connection at his family’s home in Nyamira County.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2026, in Riobong’o Village, Gatuta Sub-location, Manga Sub-County, about four kilometres from Magombo Police Station.

According to police, they responded to the scene, where they confirmed the death of Frankline Tochi Matara, a first-year student at Moi University.

The deceased’s father told investigators that his son was working on an electricity connection within their house when he suffered a fatal electric shock.

The body was later moved to Christa Marian Hospital mortuary in Kisii County, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Officials from Kenya Power’s Nyamira office were notified of the incident as investigations continue to establish the exact circumstances that led to the fatal electrocution.

The tragedy adds to growing concerns over the dangers associated with handling electrical installations without adequate safety measures or professional supervision.

Meanwhile, a suspected illegal logger was shot dead during a confrontation with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers in Baraget Forest, Kuresoi South Sub-County, Nakuru County.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday at around noon when three KFS officers were conducting a routine patrol at the Vikingi Tatu area within the forest.

The officers reportedly laid an ambush after receiving information about illegal forest activities in the area.

Police said the officers encountered two men carrying cedar posts suspected to have been harvested from the forest.

Upon being challenged to stop, the two allegedly dropped the posts and attempted to flee.

One of the suspects escaped, while the other allegedly confronted one of the officers while armed with a panga.

Investigators said he attacked a forest ranger struck the hand guard of his rifle with the weapon. In response, the officer discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect on the right side of the head above the ear.

Police officers and detectives from Keringet Police Station visited the scene and documented the incident.

The suspect was found alive but critically injured and was rushed to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment and succumbed a day later.

During the scene examination, investigators recovered a blood-stained panga believed to have been used in the attack and six cedar posts suspected to have been illegally harvested from the forest. The items were retained as exhibits.

No spent cartridge was recovered at the scene.

Authorities have launched investigations into the shooting as police seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation. The second suspect remains at large.