Molly McGrath Siblings: Get to Know Patrick McGrath

Molly McGrath is a Sports Emmy-nominated American sportscaster and studio host who works as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football and college basketball telecasts.

She has worked for various sports networks, including Fox Sports and the Boston Celtics, before joining ESPN in 2016.

McGrath was born in San Francisco, California to a father of Irish ancestry and a mother of Mexican-Spanish descent.

She attended Boston College, where she was the captain of the cheerleading team and earned the athletic director’s award for academic excellence.

McGrath currently lives in the Seattle area with her husband, Max Dorsch, and their two sons.

Siblings

Molly has one older brother named Patrick McGrath who played football at Princeton University.

Not much is known about Patrick as he leads a private life compared to his famous sister.

Career

McGrath currently works as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football and college basketball telecasts.

She has held this position since July 2016.

Prior to ESPN, McGrath worked as a sideline reporter and host for college games and the NFL at Fox Sports from 2013 to 2016.

She has also worked for other sports networks, including the Boston Celtics, Comcast SportsNet New England, WHDH-TV, NBC Sports and New England Sports Network.

McGrath started her career at ESPN in 2011 as a production assistant, logging play-by-plays, writing shot sheets, and producing highlights for SportsCenter and other shows.

While in college at Boston College, she was an active member of the cheerleading and athletics teams, and was awarded the Athletic Director’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Awards and accolades

McGrath has received the Sports Emmy nomination in 2023 for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter.

While at Boston College, she was awarded the Athletic Director’s Award for Academic Excellence all four years.

McGrath was also the captain of the cheerleading team at Boston College.

Personal life

McGrath’s husband is Max Dorsch, a commercial real estate investment expert.

They met while they were both students at Boston University and started dating in 2014.

They broke up briefly but reconciled in 2016. Dorsch proposed to McGrath in June 2017, and they got married on July 2, 2018 in Olympic Valley, California.

McGrath and Max Dorsch have two sons together.

Their first son, Raymond Michael, was born in January 2021. Their second son, Pierce James, was born in March 2023.